Previous
Next
Photo 2042
Could be worse things to look at!
Day 217 - So our usual journey to visit our daughter takes an hour but the main road we needed to take was closed due to an accident so we we’re stuck in traffic and it took 2.5 hours, at least I found something to amuse me - taking pictures!
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
2
1
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th August 2022 2:49pm
Suzanne
ace
Very effective outcome from a trying experience.
August 5th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the clouds. Traffic jams seem to be the norm, for one reason or another.
August 5th, 2022
