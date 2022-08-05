Previous
Could be worse things to look at! by bigmxx
Photo 2042

Could be worse things to look at!

Day 217 - So our usual journey to visit our daughter takes an hour but the main road we needed to take was closed due to an accident so we we’re stuck in traffic and it took 2.5 hours, at least I found something to amuse me - taking pictures!
5th August 2022

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details

Suzanne
Very effective outcome from a trying experience.
August 5th, 2022  
Carole Sandford
Love the clouds. Traffic jams seem to be the norm, for one reason or another.
August 5th, 2022  
