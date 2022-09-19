Previous
And relax! by bigmxx
Photo 2087

And relax!

Day 262 - We’ve arrived in Crete - it felt like we’ve been travelling all day and we are very tired, hopefully more exploring tomorrow!
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
571% complete

Lesley Aldridge ace
Enjoy, Rethymnon is a beautiful town.
September 19th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely collage that tells a story. Enjoy.
September 19th, 2022  
