True Brits!

Day 288 - We woke up to overnight rain this morning, but at 10am the sun came out, so we creamed up and went to sunbathe, there weren’t many of us around! After an hour it started to rain just for 1 minute, but the raindrops were freezing as the temperature was still 28 and that was the pattern for the day sunny for 1-2 hours and then a 1-2 minute downpour- we are true Brits we just stuck the sunshade up!