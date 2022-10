Last full day!

Day 291 - We like to go sightseeing and try and pick places with lots of history and things to see, unfortunately we weren’t quite so lucky this time, unfortunately Agadir was flattened by a huge earthquake in 1960 where it lost most of its old buildings, they have rebuilt lots but the area around where we are staying looks like a building site, but this was meant to be a relaxing in the sun week which it has!