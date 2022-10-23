Previous
Rainy day! by bigmxx
Photo 2121

Rainy day!

Day 296 - It was a case of dodge the rainfall today, luckily there was a window of 2 hours when it didn't rain so I managed a quick walk!
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
581% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot with the lovely berries and drops.
October 23rd, 2022  
