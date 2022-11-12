Previous
Blue sky! by bigmxx
Photo 2141

Blue sky!

Day 316 - Such a lovely blue sky today, just a shame it wasn’t warm to go with it!
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
November 12th, 2022  
essiesue
Great focus!
November 12th, 2022  
