Colours of Egypt! by bigmxx
Photo 2156

Colours of Egypt!

Day 331 - These are some of the flowers that I have captured around the hotel grounds, the fact that it’s meant to be Winter here they don’t seem to be suffering much!
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Carole Sandford ace
Certainly bright & beautiful!
November 27th, 2022  
