Photo 2248
Where here!
Day 58 - After an early start and a tiring day we have arrived on the cruise ship, but unfortunately after a few drinks we are ready for bed!!
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Pat
Fantastic, have a great time!
February 28th, 2023
