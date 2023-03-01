Previous
Sunny day! by bigmxx
Photo 2249

Sunny day!

Day 59 - Today we stopped in Tenerife, lovely hot sunny day but still time to look around before the sunbathing begun!!
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful travel collage.
March 2nd, 2023  
