Photo 2259
Freezing!
Day 69 - We’ve been back less than 24 hours and I still can’t get warm, my husbands answer was to go for a walk to acclimatise myself back to the cold weather!
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2259
365
365
