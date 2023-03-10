Previous
Next
Freezing! by bigmxx
Photo 2259

Freezing!

Day 69 - We’ve been back less than 24 hours and I still can’t get warm, my husbands answer was to go for a walk to acclimatise myself back to the cold weather!
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
618% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise