Standing tall! by bigmxx
Photo 2274

Standing tall!

Day 84 - We had a walk around Leeds Castle today, The Spring flowers are going strong, this Camellia stands about 6ft tall and makes mine look tiny!
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Beautiful details!
March 25th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Glorious!
March 25th, 2023  
