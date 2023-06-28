Previous
Dancing in circles!
Dancing in circles!

Day 179 - The show tonight was flamenco dancing, it is one of my favourite things to watch while in Spain!
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Very nice captures! They are fascinating dancers.
June 28th, 2023  
