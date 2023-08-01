Previous
I have my eye on you! by bigmxx
Photo 2403

I have my eye on you!

Day 213 - This little bird (Mr Google tells me it's a Dunnock) sat still just long enough for me to take a picture - from a distance!
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
Pretty little bird and capture!
August 1st, 2023  
