Photo 2403
I have my eye on you!
Day 213 - This little bird (Mr Google tells me it's a Dunnock) sat still just long enough for me to take a picture - from a distance!
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2403
photos
42
followers
48
following
658% complete
Mags
ace
Pretty little bird and capture!
August 1st, 2023
