Brrrr! by bigmxx
Day 336 - First heavy frost of the year, I was greeted by this on my windscreen when I went to go out this morning
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Sue Cooper ace
You've definitely captured the frosty morning.
December 1st, 2023  
