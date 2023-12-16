Previous
Shining bright! by bigmxx
Shining bright!

Day 351 - The trees up, can't wait for the family to arrive next week
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags ace
A gorgeous tree too!
December 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! - a lovely welcome to all the family !
December 16th, 2023  
