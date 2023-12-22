Previous
Lighting up the sky! by bigmxx
Photo 2546

Lighting up the sky!

Day 357 - We was watching TV in the front room when I noticed the sky had gone a strange colour, I looked out the back of the house and the setting sun was bouncing across the dark clouds giving them a strange glow
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
697% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise