Photo 2738
Flowering at last!
Day 183 - My black stem hydrangea has flowered at last, just the fuchsias to flower now!
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
2
2
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
1st July 2024 5:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty and a lace head too - I have a black stem hydrangea , but with a very deep coloured (red) flower !
July 1st, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
How pretty, lace cap too, will have to find one! I have a lace cap but only green stemmed.
July 1st, 2024
