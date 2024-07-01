Previous
Flowering at last!

Day 183 - My black stem hydrangea has flowered at last, just the fuchsias to flower now!
Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty and a lace head too - I have a black stem hydrangea , but with a very deep coloured (red) flower !
July 1st, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
How pretty, lace cap too, will have to find one! I have a lace cap but only green stemmed.
July 1st, 2024  
