Busy Bee! by bigmxx
Photo 2740

Busy Bee!

Day 185 - This bee made the most of the very occasional sun we had today!
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
750% complete

Mags ace
Beautiful closeup capture! We've got lots of sun and heat and we're very dry.
July 3rd, 2024  
*lynn ace
wonderful details of the bee
July 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful close-up of flower and bee ! fav
July 3rd, 2024  
Diana ace
And you made the most of thsi fabulous opportunity, I love this shot.
July 3rd, 2024  
