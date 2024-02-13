Sign up
Previous
Photo 731
Getting closer…..
That’s now two years of 365. It has been a wonderful experience and my thanks and appreciation go to those who have looked at my images and who have commented on them. Here’s to year three. Very best wishes, Bill
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
2
0
Bill Davidson
Judith Johnson
ace
Brilliant details and well done on your second year with 365
February 13th, 2024
Christopher Cox
ace
Love the scale of this shot. Very dramatic!
February 13th, 2024
