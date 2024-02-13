Previous
Getting closer….. by billdavidson
Getting closer…..

That’s now two years of 365. It has been a wonderful experience and my thanks and appreciation go to those who have looked at my images and who have commented on them. Here’s to year three. Very best wishes, Bill
Bill Davidson

Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant details and well done on your second year with 365
February 13th, 2024  
Christopher Cox ace
Love the scale of this shot. Very dramatic!
February 13th, 2024  
