Previous
Staffa by billdavidson
Photo 841

Staffa

The island of Staffa off the west coast of Scotland, with its hexagonal rock columns formed millions of years ago, Fingal’s Cave which inspired Mendelssohn to compose his Hebrides Overture and Puffins as seen in yesterday’s post.
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot.
June 2nd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous capture of these amazing rocks
June 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise