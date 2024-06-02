Sign up
Photo 841
Photo 841
Staffa
The island of Staffa off the west coast of Scotland, with its hexagonal rock columns formed millions of years ago, Fingal’s Cave which inspired Mendelssohn to compose his Hebrides Overture and Puffins as seen in yesterday’s post.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
2
2
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
841
photos
64
followers
59
following
230% complete
834
835
836
837
838
839
840
841
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Taken
2nd June 2024 6:47pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Josie Gilbert
Lovely shot.
June 2nd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous capture of these amazing rocks
June 2nd, 2024
