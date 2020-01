Spider in the Park!

Keeping up with the 3 miles a day, and also the calorie counting. Got to say rather enjoying this healthy lifestyle. After lunch I did a boosted fast walking video for 30 minutes was about to start another when Millie rang, so had a break and had a chat with Millie. Also did a bit of clearing out in the bedroom. Ironing all done. And sorted photos from the cards on my desktop and put them back in the cameras all ready for next trip out.