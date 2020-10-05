Button Keeper

Old habits die hard, I have absolutely tons of buttons yet I always cut the buttons off old clothes and items before throwing out. One good thing with COVID-19 I’m having good clear out and decorating. But have to say I’m a danger to myself yet again I fall off the ladder...tried saving myself by putting my hand out onto the door.....NOT a good idea to place your hand on a sliding door well falling..... Luckily no injuries and was able to carry on the decorating.. nearly finished the bedroom just the ceiling to finish off