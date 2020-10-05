Previous
Button Keeper by bizziebeeme
Photo 4098

Button Keeper

Old habits die hard, I have absolutely tons of buttons yet I always cut the buttons off old clothes and items before throwing out. One good thing with COVID-19 I’m having good clear out and decorating. But have to say I’m a danger to myself yet again I fall off the ladder...tried saving myself by putting my hand out onto the door.....NOT a good idea to place your hand on a sliding door well falling..... Luckily no injuries and was able to carry on the decorating.. nearly finished the bedroom just the ceiling to finish off
Loopy-Lou

ace
@bizziebeeme
Allison Williams ace
And what a pretty composition it makes. This would be great as a jigsaw puzzle. Meanwhile, perhaps you ought to stay on the ground!
October 5th, 2020  
KV ace
You’ve got this all buttoned up!
October 6th, 2020  
