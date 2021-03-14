Sign up
Photo 4136
Someone be hopping it in PE
On my walk out today I spot this and thought perfect for six word story. Got some strange looks.
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
Loopy-Lou
ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
Tags
sixws115
