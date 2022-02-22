Sign up
Photo 4172
Sugar flowers arranged
Time consuming but well worth it. Becky is very happy with the stand. Now onto making two bouquets for the middle and bottom cakes.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
Tags
flowers
,
leaves
,
craft
,
wedding
,
sugar
Annie D
ace
beautiful composition :)
February 24th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful! You’ve done a fabulous job
February 24th, 2022
