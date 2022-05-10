Previous
Candy Floss Gin by bizziebeeme
Photo 4184

Candy Floss Gin

A great way to end a fabulous day. Walking back to the hotel and hubby spots a bar. An absolutely gorgeous bar and made a perfect end to the day. If you are ever in Cardiff, Castle arcade, Gin and juice.
Annie D ace
oh wow! that looks fabulous!
May 13th, 2022  
