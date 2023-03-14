Previous
Finally going to make him by bizziebeeme
Photo 4248

Finally going to make him

I purchased this kit many years ago (about 8 years 🤔) at an exhibition I went to with Mum. Looking for craft bits when Millie comes over Friday day, I came across it so thought its about time I make him. So cutting out the pattern this evening which I had already photocopied but that was as far as it went 🤣

1. Finding this craft project
2. Playing with my Brother embroidery machine trying to get to love it ( regret not choosing the Janome)
3. Organising and uploading photos to Flickr working my way through photos loading my best / favorites.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
Lou Ann ace
How sweet and fun. Can’t wait to see him!
March 15th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Looking forward to seeing the finished teddy
March 15th, 2023  
