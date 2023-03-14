Finally going to make him

I purchased this kit many years ago (about 8 years 🤔) at an exhibition I went to with Mum. Looking for craft bits when Millie comes over Friday day, I came across it so thought its about time I make him. So cutting out the pattern this evening which I had already photocopied but that was as far as it went 🤣



1. Finding this craft project

2. Playing with my Brother embroidery machine trying to get to love it ( regret not choosing the Janome)

3. Organising and uploading photos to Flickr working my way through photos loading my best / favorites.