Photo 4249
A great day in London
Just happened to be passing around midday when changing of guards happen.
A wonderful morning at St JamesPark
1. A wonderful time in London
2. Great show Bat out of Hell at Peacock theatre
3. Amazing piano players channel 4 The Piano
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
Tags
lousday2023
