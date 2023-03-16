Previous
Another creation by bizziebeeme
Photo 4250

Another creation

A day in the sewing room creating a bag for my Mum for Mothers Day. Getting to love the neither embroidery machine. A good day in the sewing room.

1. Getting to love the brother machine
2. Craft stuff all ready for tomorrow a morning crafting with Millie
3. A quick tasty pasta dish for sinner ( Pasta Puttanseca)
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
March 19th, 2023  
