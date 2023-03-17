Previous
Next
Tea Break by bizziebeeme
Photo 4251

Tea Break

A crafting morning with Millie. A fun time. Nice that she is up again for the weekend.

1. A lovely fun time creating with Millie
2. Watching Lingo - one of Millie favourite programmes 😊
3. Presents wrapped and cards wrote for Mother’s Day
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1165% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise