Bulbs all planted by bizziebeeme
Photo 4253

Bulbs all planted

A wonderful morning with the girls. Delicious breakfast at Leon.

1. A great present from the girls - photography challenges - they know me well
2. A lovely time planting bulbs and rose bushes in the garden.
3. A wonderful relaxing day
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
