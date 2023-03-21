Previous
Teddy all complete by bizziebeeme
Photo 4254

Teddy all complete

Finished making the teddy today

1. Teddy all finished
2. Bargains flowers for Waitrose
3. Tasty chilli for dinner
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1165% complete

Kitty Hawke ace
Awww....he's lovely, love that cheeky face :)
March 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
He is so cute.
March 21st, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
That little face is so delightful….clever you!
March 21st, 2023  
