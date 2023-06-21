Previous
Yippee cast removed by bizziebeeme
Yippee cast removed

Well having the cast removed wasn't as bad as I thought. I always overthink things! And the stitches were disolable one so she just nipped the top and bottom knot.
Now a brace for the next 4 weeks. Haven’t seen the scar yet as it’s now covered with another dressing. Too screamish to look.... I'll see it in four days time when I’ll enjoy a relaxing bath.
It does feel a little sore and tender to move but I suppose that's expected as it has been in plaster since 14th May. But I guess it will return to to normal in time.
Next appointment 19th July when he mentioned physiotherapy
Kathy A ace
I thought your stitches would be dissolvable, mine was the same as yours. I started physio the day the plaster was removed, you are lucky to get a month off.
June 21st, 2023  
