Yippee cast removed

Well having the cast removed wasn't as bad as I thought. I always overthink things! And the stitches were disolable one so she just nipped the top and bottom knot.

Now a brace for the next 4 weeks. Haven’t seen the scar yet as it’s now covered with another dressing. Too screamish to look.... I'll see it in four days time when I’ll enjoy a relaxing bath.

It does feel a little sore and tender to move but I suppose that's expected as it has been in plaster since 14th May. But I guess it will return to to normal in time.

Next appointment 19th July when he mentioned physiotherapy