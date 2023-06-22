Paris lego

Hubby purchased this while I had my cat on but saved it to celebrate the cast removed 😊

I enjoyed making this. Kept me busy for a few hours. Enjoying the freedom now my wrist is in a brace. It seems to be getting better as each day passes. And also I seem now be be accepting the out cone of my fall. As Mum always says these things are sent to try us! And that it certainly did. Thank you for all your support through the last few weeks it really has helped me along the way. I never find medical things easy and this has been a nightmare for me but at least I faced my fears 😊

Looking forward to Sunday removing the dressing 🤞 all the dissolvable stitches would have gone.



1. Enjoying freedom nowmy cast is off.

2. Been creative

3. Enjoying cooking dinners for today and tomorrow ( as in London tomorrow so nice and easy when iget back- hubby just has to warm it up