Tower of London
Tower of London

Finally managed to use my membership. Had a wonderful time.

1. A nice day a Tower of London
2. Gorgeous weather
3. Nice to be out and about again with a camera. Just a little lightweight bridge camera. But it kept me happy 😊
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
@bizziebeeme
