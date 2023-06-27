Kew Gardens

A lovely day at Kew Gardens today.



Some my I've met in my wrist bit the backward bend not much but I’m not pushing myself on that as that I suppose will come back in time. But at art from that all good. Its good having Millie ( my daughter) as a paramedic as I told her about terrible pins and needles when Bn no went to bed and she said try ibuprofen. Whoop whoop that worked now why don't they tell you these things 🤷‍♀️. First thing in the morning the hand is stiff but I do manage to create a fist. So I think all is going well. But I am a worrier and look forward to the 19th July when I have another x-ray as and they say all has healed well



1. Nice to be out and about again

2. Watermelon salad and strawberies

3. Good train journeys