Not so Busy Bee by bizziebeeme
Not so Busy Bee

Took this with the phone. Think he was having a nap as he didn't move all the time I was there. So had a great time taking photos

Set myself a challenge of at least 10,000 steps a day.
Whoop whoop I didn't need any ibuprofen the pins and needles are now manageable only I little bit last night.

Well Ican say that one good thing about having fractured my wrist is that I'm trying out my lightweight cameras. Today I was using the Olympus TG5

1. A lovely walk around the lakes
2. Happy with the help photos from the TG5 camera
3. Sorting through the Kew Gardens photos.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

