Photo 4294
Not so Busy Bee
Took this with the phone. Think he was having a nap as he didn't move all the time I was there. So had a great time taking photos
Set myself a challenge of at least 10,000 steps a day.
Whoop whoop I didn't need any ibuprofen the pins and needles are now manageable only I little bit last night.
Well Ican say that one good thing about having fractured my wrist is that I'm trying out my lightweight cameras. Today I was using the Olympus TG5
1. A lovely walk around the lakes
2. Happy with the help photos from the TG5 camera
3. Sorting through the Kew Gardens photos.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
28th June 2023 2:35pm
lousday2023
