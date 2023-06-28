Not so Busy Bee

Took this with the phone. Think he was having a nap as he didn't move all the time I was there. So had a great time taking photos



Set myself a challenge of at least 10,000 steps a day.

Whoop whoop I didn't need any ibuprofen the pins and needles are now manageable only I little bit last night.



Well Ican say that one good thing about having fractured my wrist is that I'm trying out my lightweight cameras. Today I was using the Olympus TG5



1. A lovely walk around the lakes

2. Happy with the help photos from the TG5 camera

3. Sorting through the Kew Gardens photos.