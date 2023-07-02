Previous
Poppy in my Garden by bizziebeeme
Poppy in my Garden

Beautiful poppy in my garden. This is the second time of poppy has flowered.

1. A relaxing day in the garden.
2. Uploaded my photo to 52frames - on my second year
3. Planning my trip to Leeds
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
