Bug

A walk to Bluewater today as my face has now returned to normal after an insect bite. Good having my daughter as a paramedic she recommended a stronger form of antihistamine.



I did 18,819 steps and completed 7miles so happy with that as made up some from the weekend when I stayed at one as I looked awful.



I collected hubby shorts from M&S that he ordered so thought id pop into the works...dangerous for me.. I came out with another three craft books :-)



1. Completed way over my target of 10,000 steps a day

2. Bargain books from The Works

3. Sorted all my bags and photographed them to print out so I can make a little book as reference

