Photo 4296
Bug
A walk to Bluewater today as my face has now returned to normal after an insect bite. Good having my daughter as a paramedic she recommended a stronger form of antihistamine.
I did 18,819 steps and completed 7miles so happy with that as made up some from the weekend when I stayed at one as I looked awful.
I collected hubby shorts from M&S that he ordered so thought id pop into the works...dangerous for me.. I came out with another three craft books :-)
1. Completed way over my target of 10,000 steps a day
2. Bargain books from The Works
3. Sorted all my bags and photographed them to print out so I can make a little book as reference
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
4296
photos
92
followers
186
following
1176% complete
View this month »
lousday2023
