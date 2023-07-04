Sign up
Previous
Photo 4298
Hedgehog in my garden
So happy to see this little fellow. Hope he uses the house this evening.
1. Started sewing again 😊 shortened two dresses
2. A lovely walk around Bluewater completed 15,129 steps (6 miles)
3. Started knitting project. 😊
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
4298
photos
92
followers
186
following
1177% complete
View this month »
Tags
lousday2023
