RHS Flower Festival Hampton Court

I had a wonderful day at festival. Arrived around 11:45 later than expected due to trains delayed/ cancelled. Day started with me tasting lots of gins… hichic 😆

Lots of shopping and great fun browsing the displays and all the stalls. I stayed all day managed to get the Kew Gardens train station in good time we were queuing outside but luckily got through the gate to catch the 18:50 train. Arrived home 17:50 as had to catch another train at Waterloo East.



1. A fabulous fun day. Photography and shopping

2. New plants for the garden Also New ornaments and wind spinner

3. I was very grateful to a young man who kindly carried the wind spinner to the platform for me.