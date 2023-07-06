Previous
RHS Flower Festival Hampton Court by bizziebeeme
Photo 4299

RHS Flower Festival Hampton Court

I had a wonderful day at festival. Arrived around 11:45 later than expected due to trains delayed/ cancelled. Day started with me tasting lots of gins… hichic 😆
Lots of shopping and great fun browsing the displays and all the stalls. I stayed all day managed to get the Kew Gardens train station in good time we were queuing outside but luckily got through the gate to catch the 18:50 train. Arrived home 17:50 as had to catch another train at Waterloo East.

1. A fabulous fun day. Photography and shopping
2. New plants for the garden Also New ornaments and wind spinner
3. I was very grateful to a young man who kindly carried the wind spinner to the platform for me.
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1177% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise