Going on Bear Hunt - Leeds by bizziebeeme
Photo 4300

Going on Bear Hunt - Leeds

A fabulous couple of days in Leeds with hubby. Leeds is a great city and would certainly visit it again. Lots of gorgeous arcades to explore and plenty of shops to browse.

1. Fabulous time exploring Leeds
2. Hubby purchased me a gorgeous ring from one of the shops in the arcades
3. Great food and drink
9th July 2023

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1178% complete

Allison Williams ace
What fun!
July 11th, 2023  
