Photo 4300
Going on Bear Hunt - Leeds
A fabulous couple of days in Leeds with hubby. Leeds is a great city and would certainly visit it again. Lots of gorgeous arcades to explore and plenty of shops to browse.
1. Fabulous time exploring Leeds
2. Hubby purchased me a gorgeous ring from one of the shops in the arcades
3. Great food and drink
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
1
0
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
4300
photos
92
followers
186
following
1178% complete
4300
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th July 2023 2:17pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
lousday2023
Allison Williams
ace
What fun!
July 11th, 2023
