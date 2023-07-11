Previous
Where I am! by bizziebeeme
Where I am!

Always try and find something like this to say where I am. I use them in my year book. An idea that was inspired by Kim

1. Lovely to be crafting again. Started a diamond painting kit yesterday and and more progress today
2. Tasty maple chicken and bacon recipe from Pinch of Nom book
3. Completed 12,665 steps today.
Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
Lou Ann ace
What a great idea! Nice! Glad your wrist is doing so well!
July 12th, 2023  
