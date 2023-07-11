Sign up
Photo 4302
Where I am!
Always try and find something like this to say where I am. I use them in my year book. An idea that was inspired by Kim
1. Lovely to be crafting again. Started a diamond painting kit yesterday and and more progress today
2. Tasty maple chicken and bacon recipe from Pinch of Nom book
3. Completed 12,665 steps today.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
4302
photos
93
followers
186
following
1178% complete
Lou Ann
ace
What a great idea! Nice! Glad your wrist is doing so well!
July 12th, 2023
