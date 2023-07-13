Great show

A fabulous day in London with hubby. Day starts with a stroll around St James park. Next stop Fortum & Mason enjoyed some relaxing time in the cafe before shopping for my favourite biscuits also picked up a couple of gins. Then onto Third Man Records where hubby wanted to visit a great store.

Walked o to Seven Dials Brew Dog to enjoy a couple of gins before going to the show. After the show onto Zizzi’s ending the day with a bubble waffle from a shop on Wardor Street



1. A wonderful day in London with hubby

2. Spoilt rotten

3. Nice to be feeling my old self again 😊