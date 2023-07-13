Great show

Previous
A fabulous day in London with hubby. Day starts with a stroll around St James park. Next stop Fortum & Mason enjoyed some relaxing time in the cafe before shopping for my favourite biscuits also picked up a couple of gins. Then onto Third Man Records where hubby wanted to visit a great store.
Walked o to Seven Dials Brew Dog to enjoy a couple of gins before going to the show. After the show onto Zizzi’s ending the day with a bubble waffle from a shop on Wardor Street

1. A wonderful day in London with hubby
2. Spoilt rotten
3. Nice to be feeling my old self again 😊
13th July 2023

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1178% complete

Carole Sandford ace
Sounds a great day!
July 13th, 2023  
