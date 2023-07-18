Previous
Morph epic art adventure London

Missed this one when I first did the trail as it was late arriving. So combined collecting it along with another one in Borough market with a trip to Tower of London.
Tower of London is so so busy but I do enjoy the wildflowers around the moat. To be honest I would be happy with they did a ticket just to the moat area for flower photography. I did have a wonder around the buildings too
Hospital tomorrow hoping that I will have at least one physio appointment. Most movement is back to the wrist but the backward movement I think is a long way off so would be nice to have help getting that back as soon as so I can carry on my exercise routine without making alternative moves. And have to say the scar is healing very well something that I was rather concerned about.

