Previous
Photo 4307
Ladybird
All went well at the hospital. Just waiting for a physio appointment which should be within a week if I don't hear to ring up.. Had an x-ray and healing well.
1- good news at the hospital
2- working through photos taken at Tower of London
3. More progress on 2023 book
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Loopy-Lou
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
4307
photos
93
followers
186
following
1180% complete
4300
4301
4302
4303
4304
4305
4306
4307
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
18th July 2023 1:19pm
Tags
lousday2023
