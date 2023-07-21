Crown to Couture - Kensington Palace

Had a wonderful day started at Kensington Palace for the exhibition. Fabulous!

Afterwards a walk to Kensington High Street popped into Japan house and enjoyed a free exhibition - WAVE - currants I. Japanese Graphic Arts very interesting

Onto st James park to end the day with a lovely stroll and enjoy wildlife photography



1. Great time at Kensington Palace

2. Nice to discover Japan House and enjoy free exhibition

3. Lovely time at St James Park

4. I should not enter TK Maxx 🤣 Three new Kipling bags purchased 😊

