Crown to Couture - Kensington Palace by bizziebeeme
Crown to Couture - Kensington Palace

Had a wonderful day started at Kensington Palace for the exhibition. Fabulous!
Afterwards a walk to Kensington High Street popped into Japan house and enjoyed a free exhibition - WAVE - currants I. Japanese Graphic Arts very interesting
Onto st James park to end the day with a lovely stroll and enjoy wildlife photography

1. Great time at Kensington Palace
2. Nice to discover Japan House and enjoy free exhibition
3. Lovely time at St James Park
4. I should not enter TK Maxx 🤣 Three new Kipling bags purchased 😊
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Loopy-Lou

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1180% complete

