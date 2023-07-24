Fabulous service at Waterloo

On a trip to Weymouth with Mum. I booked it and the room price included for two people so Mum joined me. I shall miss this service next week when I’m off to Paignton.



We had shall a great time. The weather was perfect and the guest house was superb.

Maybe another trip next year 👍😊



1. There are advantages to having Mum with me

😊

2. A fabulous trip away, quality time with Mum

3. Travelling by train