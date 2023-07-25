Early morning walk

A fabulous way to start the day. I didn’t get Mum up for sunrise as she would have got up at that time too.

So was walking on the beach at 6:30 in the morning. Then back in time for a delicious breakfast at 8:15am. We had a great time exploring and Mum telling me that used to

be the ice cream parlour I took you too before meeting your dad from work. It is now a Wetherspoon pub and we had lunch in the and on the wall is the history. It was a brilliant fun trip.



