Picnic Time

A wonderful day with Millie on Sunday 30th. We drove to Millie and we walked to Nymans from there enjoyed a coffee in the local cafe on the way. As Millie forgot her phone so she went back and we sat in the cafe then. Millie joined us 5 mins later.

Unfortunately the weather was not kind to us and it started raining so we only enjoyed some of the picnic. Millie had also found a lovely walk for the afternoon as she didn’t want to do the woods like we did last time as I nearly fell and Millie didn’t want that! So found a walk that was on firm ground :-)



People seem to be wrapping me in cotton wool and warning me of every trip hazard!



1. A wonderful day with Millie

2. Enjoyed doing the puzzle

3. Tasty spaghetti bolognese, home cooked by Millie.