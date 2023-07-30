Previous
Picnic Time
Picnic Time

A wonderful day with Millie on Sunday 30th. We drove to Millie and we walked to Nymans from there enjoyed a coffee in the local cafe on the way. As Millie forgot her phone so she went back and we sat in the cafe then. Millie joined us 5 mins later.
Unfortunately the weather was not kind to us and it started raining so we only enjoyed some of the picnic. Millie had also found a lovely walk for the afternoon as she didn’t want to do the woods like we did last time as I nearly fell and Millie didn’t want that! So found a walk that was on firm ground :-)

People seem to be wrapping me in cotton wool and warning me of every trip hazard!

1. A wonderful day with Millie
2. Enjoyed doing the puzzle
3. Tasty spaghetti bolognese, home cooked by Millie.
30th July 2023

A nice day with your newly married daughter…..
August 3rd, 2023  
