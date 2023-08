Peppers

One of the many plants from Becka. This one peppers. The cucumber plant gave us many cucumbers and still more growing. The tomato plant are also doing well. Becka inspired me so I planted carrots and they are doing well too.



1. Exciting watching these grow

2. A good day in the sewing room

3. My wrist is doing very well, good movement also very happy with how the scar has healed